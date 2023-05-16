Get Fit with 6: PE teacher starts ‘morning milers’ program at local elementary school to get kids moving before class

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When Caitlin Hunter got the job as coach and PE teacher at Pine Valley Elementary School in 2019, she started the morning milers program to get kids interested in physical activity.

“Basically just gets the kids out, gets them to school early, gets them out and they’re running or walking in the mornings just to be active,” said Hunter.

Hunter knew it would also help prepare them for the school day ahead.

“There’s a lot of science out there that proves that if you increase your heart rate before school, and then get into some academic learning that that you’ll succeed more, you’ll have higher test scores,” said Hunter.

Any student who wants to participate can show up before school on Tuesdays and Thursdays to run as many laps around the track as they can in 20 minutes.

Elenor Erwin is a second grader participating in the program for the second year.

“That helps me calm down for a class. And it’s good for my legs. And my heart. That’s what my mom said,” said Erwin.

The kids earn prizes as well. First grader Lucas Shemwell won a trophy for running the most laps in his grade last year.

“I had to run a lot of laps. I ran 470 and it was really fun,” said Shemwell.

For the students who don’t participate in the program, there’s also an annual field day to promote physical activity.

“They are doing tons of activities, tons of stations all around teamwork, sportsmanship, and just moving, we incorporate a lot of water. So that’s always fun,” said Hunter.

It’s something the kids look forward to every year.

“There’s a sack race where of course you get a sack and then you race another person. Then there’s a tug of war,” said Genevieve Whitney, a second grader. “We get to have fun. We exercise. We get to work with our classmate. And at the end, we can all feel good about it,” said Whitney.

Coach Hunter hopes they continue an active lifestyle after elementary school.

“Hopefully it sticks. Hopefully it lights a fire and plants a seed that they want to keep doing it,” said Hunter.

