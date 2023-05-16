Forever Family: Meet Connor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we want you to meet a bright young man who dreams to find a home with loving parents. His name is Connor; he is active, passionate about learning, and eager to become a productive adult.

“Go out and hang out with my friends on the weekends. I like playing basketball, I like playing video games, and I like animals,” Connor said when asked what he likes to do for fun.

Joy McCollum, a child advocate, says he also really enjoys music.

“He is interested in music,” she said. “He also likes to make his own beats, and he’s just a really sweet kid to be around.

“He can make people laugh, and he also is very helpful.”

Connor, who says he wants to be an auto mechanic when he grows up, has a close relationship with his 18-year-old sister, Kendall.

“She’s a good person, she loves me,” he said.

“Conner would love to continue to have a connection with his sister Kendall,” Joy said. “That is the only family that he really knows.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.