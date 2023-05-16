First Alert Forecast: a balmy feel for Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southerly breezes will infuse muggier air into your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest in the seasonable lower and middle 80s. Odds for a shower or thundershower ought to stay in the slim 10 to 20% range.

Amid continued balmy southerly breezes, your First Alert Forecast couches Tuesday night as the warmest night of the week. Temperatures are only likely to fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s and the humidity will sponsor a 30% chance for a passing shower or thundershower.

