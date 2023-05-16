Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: a balmy feel for Tuesday

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 15, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southerly breezes will infuse muggier air into your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest in the seasonable lower and middle 80s. Odds for a shower or thundershower ought to stay in the slim 10 to 20% range.

Amid continued balmy southerly breezes, your First Alert Forecast couches Tuesday night as the warmest night of the week. Temperatures are only likely to fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s and the humidity will sponsor a 30% chance for a passing shower or thundershower.

Look onward with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say
(MGN)
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
Daquan Curtis Long
Suspect in fatal 2022 shooting of teenager pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 15, 2023
First Alert Forecast: higher rain chances on the horizon but lots of dry time
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 15, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: amid modest rain chances, lots of dry times and places
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 15, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 15, 2023