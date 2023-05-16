Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

DEQ holding public input sessions on Flood Resiliency Blueprint

Flooding in Carolina Beach, courtesy of Nikki Carlson
Flooding in Carolina Beach, courtesy of Nikki Carlson(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold three public engagement sessions in June, including one in Wilmington, to receive input on how flooding, flood mitigation, and resiliency impact communities.

“Public input will assist DEQ in developing the North Carolina Flood Resiliency Blueprint alongside over 100 technical advisors representing Federal, State, County, Municipal, and Tribal governments, non-governmental organizations and universities,” a DEQ news release states.

Meeting dates and locations are as follows:

Public Input Session: New Bern

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 Where: 203 S. Front St., New Bern, NC 28560

Public Input Session: Lumberton

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 Where: 1702 West 5th Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

Public Input Session: Wilmington

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 Where: 230 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

According to the news release:

“The Flood Resiliency Blueprint is a statewide initiative to develop an online-decision support tool and associated planning to address flooding for communities in North Carolina’s river basins. The Blueprint will accomplish several key goals, including:

  • Develop community and basin-specific risk management processes to identify and address flooding for NC communities;
  • Develop an online decision support tool which seamlessly guides state, county, municipal, and other jurisdictions to identify and select flood mitigation strategies responsibly, systematically, equitably, and transparently; and
  • Establish a repeatable, statewide methodology for prioritizing, and selecting flood mitigation strategies for future implementation.”

More information about the Blueprint is available here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
(MGN)
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
Walter Wade Ange
Man sentenced to more than five years for killing woman after crashing car into apartment
Power line down at Shipyard Boulevard
Power restored for more than 1,500 customers after transformer blows near the State Port

Latest News

Wilmington Hammerheads FC
Beach Wrestling National Championships, Seaside Soccer Classic set for this weekend
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store
Dr. Whichard has served as the superintendent of Whiteville City Schools since 2019. His...
Whiteville City Schools superintendent to serve as Wayne County Public Schools superintendent
A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County
Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus