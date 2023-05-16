COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Librarian needs help with school garden

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The librarian at Williams Township would like to spruce up the school’s garden for the students. She’ll need help paying for it, though. That’s why Charity Worley is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps educators get funding for school projects.

“These supplies will be used for our outdoor garden area,” says Worley on her DonorsChoose page. “We have benches outside for classrooms to use for outdoor learning. We need to add bird feeders and pots to grow flowers in to attract butterflies. Students will be able to observe nature in a natural setting with these materials. The students will help plant the seeds in the pots and maintain the birdfeeders. This project will also teach responsibility to the students in making sure everything is taken care of. They will help water the plants and care for them.”

Ms. Worley needs $812 for the materials. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

