Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a Columbus County Schools bus has been disciplined after a child was left on a bus Monday, according to the school system.

A statement from Columbus County Schools says that a school bus dropped off students at Williams Township School at approximately 7:42 a.m. The driver then parked the vehicle in the bus parking lot “around 50 feet from the school.”

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a mechanic, who was completing a routine inspection of the bus, discovered a sleeping student in a fourth row seat. The child was reportedly awakened by a staff member and taken to the classroom.

“Columbus County Schools requires all bus drivers to perform pre and post-trip inspections to confirm vehicle and student safety for morning and afternoon travel,” the statement said. “The post inspection involves walking to the rear of the bus to inspect all seats. The bus driver failed to complete the post inspection properly. The driver of the bus in question was disciplined in accordance with our policies.”

The school system did not detail how the driver was disciplined.

Here is the full statement from Columbus County Schools:

On May 15th, at approximately 7:42 AM, a school bus carrying students from Williams Township School unloaded students and parked in the bus parking lot, around 50 feet from the school. A mechanic, completing a routine inspection of the bus, discovered a sleeping child in a 4th row seat at approximately 8:39 AM. The child was awakened by a staff member and taken to the classroom.

Columbus County Schools requires all bus drivers to perform pre and post-trip inspections to confirm vehicle and student safety for morning and afternoon travel. The post inspection involves walking to the rear of the bus to inspect all seats. The bus driver failed to complete the post inspection properly. The driver of the bus in question was disciplined in accordance with our policies.

The safety of students is our top priority, and we will use this incident as a training tool to reinforce the importance of following procedures to all staff and remaining diligent where student safety is concerned.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.