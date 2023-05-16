Cape Fear River Watch to host State of the River forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Watch is inviting the public to its second annual State of the River forum on June 1 to address environmental issues impacting the region.

The forum will be held at CFCC’s Union Station overlooking the Cape Fear River from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where experts will discuss the work to improve the environment and take part in a Lunch ‘n Learn. Posters from groups such as the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and Battleship NC will also be on display.

Cape Fear River Watch will be featuring a short film after lunch about PFAS exposure in firefighters, and a panel Q&A to educate the public.

“The State of the River Forum offers a unique opportunity to learn from experts, and to network and brainstorm with people who understand the issues first-hand, and those who can get things done to effect positive change!” Cape Fear River Watch wrote in a press release.

Presenters at the forum will include Hannah Nelson from Southern Environmental Law Center, Dr. Detlef Knappe from NC State, Colleen Brown and Dr. Fred Schar from UNCW.

Emily Sutton from Haw River Assembly, Dr. Ralph Mead from UNCW, and firefighters Laura Leigh Bransford and Benjamin Bobzien will be on the panel Q&A.

To register to attend the forum, apply here. Space is limited.

