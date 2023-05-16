Senior Connect
Bladen County commissioners approve use of opioid settlement funds for establishing adult drug court

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County commissioners voted to use opioid settlement money for grant writing services on a new adult drug court in collaboration with Columbus County at their meeting on Monday, May 15.

In total, $6,250 will be used from the settlement fund for Addiction, Consulting and Training (ACT) Associates, LLC. to ask the Federal Bureau of Justice to ‘facilitate the planning process and establishment’ of an adult drug court that would provide non-violent offenders treatment

Judge Scoti Ussery, a district court judge who serves in Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties, would be appointed to oversee the court.

Two adult drug courts already exist in Southeastern North Carolina in both Brunswick and New Hanover Counties.

To view the full agenda, visit here.

