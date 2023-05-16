Bicyclist injured after crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist at Oleander Dr. and Independence Blvd.

The westbound lanes of Oleander Dr. near Independence are currently closed as units investigate the crash.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, the bicyclist was seriously injured. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.