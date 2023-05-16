Bicyclist injured after crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist at Oleander Dr. and Independence Blvd.
The westbound lanes of Oleander Dr. near Independence are currently closed as units investigate the crash.
According to a spokesperson with WPD, the bicyclist was seriously injured. No other injuries were reported.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
