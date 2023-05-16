4 arrested for shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence deputies have arrested four people in a shooting investigation at a mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye confirmed 2 juveniles and 2 adults were arrested after allegedly shooting into multiple homes at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park just before 1 p.m. The shooting began at an address near the 3000 block of Oliver Drive. The first home was shot approximately 6 times.

FCSO confirmed no one was injured in the shooting.

The suspects are currently in FCSO custody.

