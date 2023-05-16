$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A well-dressed man sporting a fedora made off with $28,000 worth of diamonds and rings from a jewelry store in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Salisbury Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m., at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.

According to a report, a man walked into the store and asked to look at engagement and wedding sets. Several choices were placed on the counter for the customer. Instead of making a purchase, police say the man scooped up the rings and ran out the door.

The stolen jewelry included a white gold band with a one-carat Leo diamond valued at $11,299, a white gold band with a 1/2 carat emerald cut Leo diamond valued at $8,999, and a gold quad stone diamond with a wedding band valued at $,8500.

The thief was described as a slim black man between the ages of 50 and 65, wearing a button-down shirt, black slacks, and a fedora. The man was wearing a facemask when he came into the store but took it down while inside.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333.

