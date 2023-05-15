Senior Connect
Widespread Panic returning to Live Oak Bank Pavilion in September

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Widespread Panic will be making another visit to the Port City this year.

The band will play shows on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19.

Widespread Panic was the first national act to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park with three shows in July of 2021.

The band also played three shows at the venue in May of 2022.

Widespread Panic returned to Wilmington to play three nights of music at Live Oak Bank Pavilion...
Widespread Panic returned to Wilmington to play three nights of music at Live Oak Bank Pavilion...
Widespread Panic returned to Wilmington to play three nights of music at Live Oak Bank Pavilion...
Widespread Panic returned to Wilmington to play three nights of music at Live Oak Bank Pavilion...
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

