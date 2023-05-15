Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Southport battled a house fire that began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday,...
Southport house fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, unsettled at times
Governor Cooper vetoes SB-20 regarding new abortion restrictions
Gov. Cooper vetoes abortion access bill
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Columbus County Sheriff's memorial
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Latest News

FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools to host information sessions on proposed three-tiered bus routing system
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation