Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a collision near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard on Monday afternoon, May 15.

Police say one of the drivers received minor injuries.

A Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) report indicates that a crosswalk sign was knocked down and an AT&T utility box was damaged in the crash.

