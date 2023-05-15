Senior Connect
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a collision near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard on Monday afternoon, May 15.

Police say one of the drivers received minor injuries.

A Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) report indicates that a crosswalk sign was knocked down and an AT&T utility box was damaged in the crash.

