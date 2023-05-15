Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
Published: May. 15, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a collision near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard on Monday afternoon, May 15.
Police say one of the drivers received minor injuries.
A Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) report indicates that a crosswalk sign was knocked down and an AT&T utility box was damaged in the crash.
