Suspect in fatal 2022 shooting to make court appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused in a fatal shooting in Wilmington is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 15.

The Wilmington Police Department says Daquan Long was 17 years old when he allegedly fatally shot another 17-year-old in 2022.

WPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022.

Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 17-year-old victim died after being taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.