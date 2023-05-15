Southport FD shares fire prevention tips, information on Monday house fire

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, May 8, the Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire that resulted in approximately $50,000 in damages, according to a Facebook announcement on Saturday.

According to the release, the fire occurred in the Sunny Point Intersection area.

“Extensive structural damage, no injuries $50,000.00 in damages. Thank you to all of our mutual aid partners for your help and assistance. Great response,” the SFD states in the announcement.

Later in the morning on Saturday, the fire department released a reminder on fire safety tips in response to the numerous calls it responded to over the course of the week.

Per the SFD, those tips include:

“Check your outdoor electrical wiring. Do not use drop chords for permanent wiring solutions.

Mulch, Straw, Flower Pots, are dangerously combustible materials that will ignite and spread quickly.

Smoking is not only hazardous for your health, it is dangerous and causes so many fires. Please be very cautious with cigarettes.

Check your smoke alarms. Early detection of a fire in your home is essential for your survivability.”

In the past week, the SFD reports that it responded to five fires in the community.

“In the past week, Southport Fire Department has responded to 4 residential structure fires and 1 commercial structure fire. The summer season has started off busy,” the release on Facebook states. “Fire is fast and smoke is deadly. Our ultimate goal is to PREVENT you from ever having to dial 911. Help us keep you safe.”

