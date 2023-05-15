Project Grace returns to county agenda, what that means for a new library and museum in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for a new library and museum in downtown Wilmington could be back on track with county commissioners set to hear a new proposal for Project Grace at a meeting on Monday, May 15th.

Last month, Cape Fear Development presented their research from the previous six months and was approved to now move onto a new development agreement, which will be presented at today’s meeting.

Project Grace never got off the ground last year after it failed to get approval at the state level.

The current proposal for a new public library and museum is nearly $20 million cheaper than the original proposal last fall, which made it possible for the developers to move onto the next phase.

One of the significant changes that the developer proposed was that the cost for the entire project wouldn’t exceed $60,524,860, as opposed to the original $80 million plan.

The commissioners were on board with that change and are now allowing them to propose a development plan.

Speaking at last month’s meeting, the developers presented their findings, including insight from speaking with businesses and individuals in the area.

“The outcome of those discussions were I think without exception, we didn’t hear any opposition to the vision for the project being the need for downtown to have a vibrant library and museum. And the need to do something about the current library which is somewhat outdated,” said Mike Brown, a partner with Cape Fear Development.

Cape Fear Development is proposing a new agreement at Monday’s meeting, which will include, among other things, the architectural design of the library and museum, parking deck improvements and development fees.

One aspect of the plan that may pose an issue for residents is that downtown Wilmington may have to go without a library for at least eighteen months, because the current building’s age means a nearly complete renovation is needed.

“It’s a 1950s structure and to renovate that structure effectively into a truly modern library with windows and light, it would require structurally to take the skin off of the building and reduce it back to basically the concrete podium and steel decking, and then build a new structure basically on top of and around that structure,” said Brown.

If approved Monday, there’s still two more meetings where agendas need to be approved in order to move forward, one in July and then in September.

If approved then, developers hope to start construction after the September meeting.

The meeting will take place in room 301 at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, located at 24 N 3rd St. in Wilmington. A public hearing will be held during the meeting for residents to share feedback. The meeting will also be available on NHCTV (Spectrum Cable channel 13), on NHCTV.com and the county’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.