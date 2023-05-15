Senior Connect
Pink Floyd tribute Brit Floyd to return to the Wilson Center

The Wilson Center
The Wilson Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pink Floyd tribute Brit Floyd is scheduled to return to the Wilson Center for a performance on Sunday, August 13.

According to the announcement from Cape Fear Community College, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Wilson Center is located at 703 N 3rd St. in Wilmington.

“This show is anticipated to be even bigger and better and features new animation, lasers, and a dazzling light show,” states the announcement from the college. “Ground-breaking and iconic, the musical masterpiece The Dark Side of The Moon is 50 years old this year. Brit Floyd is returning to the stage to celebrate with a brand-new production. The show, which runs over two and a half hours, will feature classic tracks from the album, such as ‘Time’, ‘Money’, ‘Us and Them’, and ‘The Great Gig in the Sky.’”

In addition to those songs, the show will also include performances of “The Wall,” Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell,” “Medal,” and other songs.

“The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon and is widely regarded as the world’s greatest rock tribute show,” the release continues. “The band is familiar to a worldwide audience, featuring guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila, and other expert musicians. Brit Floyd faithfully recreates the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables, and theatrics. The Wilson Center audience will be treated to an evening they will never forget.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

