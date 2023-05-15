Senior Connect
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A person died after getting trapped by forklift at a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Friday, May 12.

Per the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called out to the store at 7330 Market St. just before 3 p.m. to a person trapped between a forklift and a counter.

The sheriff’s office says the person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance, and the N.C. Department of Labor says they died after the incident.

The NCDOL also provided the following statement:

“The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division has been informed of the incident and opened an inspection.”

