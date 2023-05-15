Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County Schools to host information sessions on proposed three-tiered bus routing system

Pender County school buses
Pender County school buses(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is set to host two information sessions on a proposed three-tiered bus routing system this month.

The first will take place at the Heide Trask High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

The second will be at the Topsail High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

“Families are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts. Pender County Schools thanks you for your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible schedule for our students while also addressing the needs of the school system,” states an announcement from PCS.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Southport battled a house fire that began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday,...
Southport house fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, unsettled at times
Governor Cooper vetoes SB-20 regarding new abortion restrictions
Gov. Cooper vetoes abortion access bill
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Columbus County Sheriff's memorial
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Latest News

49 Winchester is set to play a concert with Myron Elkins on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Greenfield...
49 Winchester and Myron Elkins to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
With approval at Monday’s meeting, staff will start working to finalize plans, and Cape Fear...
Commissioners move forward with Project Grace; final plans to be completed in the summer
The ceremony will be at Fire Headquarters at 801 Market St., beginning at 11 a.m. The public is...
Wilmington Fire Department to introduce new engine at roll-in ceremony
Parker McCollum is scheduled to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on June 2 and 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces second Parker McCollum concert