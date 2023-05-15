Pender County Schools to host information sessions on proposed three-tiered bus routing system

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is set to host two information sessions on a proposed three-tiered bus routing system this month.

The first will take place at the Heide Trask High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

The second will be at the Topsail High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

“Families are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts. Pender County Schools thanks you for your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible schedule for our students while also addressing the needs of the school system,” states an announcement from PCS.

