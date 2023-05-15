Senior Connect
North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo

Mitchell Sykes,
Mitchell Sykes,(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 23-year-old from North Carolina was fatally shot in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to the Horry County coroner, Jordan Drake, of Wingate, N.C., was killed inside a residence at 145 Hartland Drive at 7:20 p.m.

The report from the Horry County Police Department states officers arrived at Hartland Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A crew from Horry County Fire Rescue was already inside the home, “gathered around the victim who was face down with a significant amount of blood around him.”

According to the report, witnesses “were very distraught and running around the front” of the residence.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence Horry County police arrested Mitchell Sykes, 21, of Monroe, N.C., a few hours later. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the call. HCPD is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

