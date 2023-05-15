Man, who is accused of killing woman after striking apartment building with car, is scheduled to appear in court today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of causing a woman’s death when his car hit her apartment building in 2021 is scheduled to appear in court Monday, May 15, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Walter Wade Ange, who has been charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, pleaded not guilty in the case last August.

Officials say that Ange crashed his car into a building at the Hawthorne Commons apartment complex on Tarheel Court before fleeing the scene.

Prince was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of the injuries. Her boyfriend, Luis Rodrigues, suffered serious injuries as a result of the wreck.

Ange is charged with hit and run resulting in injury/death, death by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving, and a failure to stop violation.

