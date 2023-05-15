Senior Connect
Man sentenced to 12-15 years for 2015 murder after old conviction is overturned

Cashaun Harvin
Cashaun Harvin(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Cashaun Harvin was sentenced in connection to the 2015 killing of Robert Scott on Monday, May 15.

According to District Attorney Ben David’s office, he pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to 144-185 months in the Department of Correction. He was given a 60-day sentence for an additional charge of assault on a government official/employee.

Harvin had been tried in 2018 along with Tyler Greenfield for the killing of Robert Scott and the shooting of another person. The DA’s office says that appellate courts overturned their convictions, so new trials were held. Greenfield was given a life sentence at his trial in 2022.

Harvin had been given a sentence of life with parole in 2018 before it was vacated, and he will receive credit towards Monday’s 144-185-month sentence for the time he has been imprisoned before the plea.

Learn more: Second suspect gets life sentence for 2015 Wilmington murder

