Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces second Parker McCollum concert

Parker McCollum is scheduled to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on June 2 and 3(Parker McCollum, Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that, by popular demand, Parker McCollum will now play two shows at the venue.

The added show will take place on Friday, June 2, a day before the sold-out Saturday show.

Tickets will be available on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday, May 19.

McCollum is touring with his latest album Never Enough and is known for songs such as Pretty Heart, Handle On You, and To Be Loved By You.

