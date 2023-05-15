Improvements may be coming to crash-prone N.C. 210 intersections

A proposed roundabout (bottom left) and road removal (the diamond-filled area at the center right) at NC 210/Island Creek Road/Dallie Futch Road (NCDOT)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved supporting potential intersection improvements on and near N.C. 210 at its meeting on Monday, May 15.

NC 210/Island Creek Road/Dallie Futch Road in Pender County (NCDOT)

The improvements would be at the triangle formed by N.C. 210, Island Creek Road and Dallie Futch Road; adding a roundabout at Island Creek and Dallie Futch roads and removing a section of N.C. 210 near Island Creek Road to make traffic use the roundabout.

The N.C. Department of Transportation gave a presentation to the board seeking its support. The presentation outlined expectations for increased traffic in the future and showed a total of 39 crashes at the three intersections in five years.

Eight of these were at Island Creek and Dallie Futch roads, 11 were at N.C. 210 and Dallie Futch Road, and 20 were at Island Creek Road and N.C. 210.

As a temporary solution, the NCDOT is suggesting the addition of a traffic signal until the roundabout can be completed.

Crashes over a five-year period at NC 210/Island Creek Road/Dallie Futch Road in Pender County (NCDOT)

Division Project Development Engineer Katie Hite told commissioners at the meeting that support from the county will help the department pursue the project, which isn’t currently on the NCDOT’s transportation improvement plans.

For the NCDOT, the next steps will include pursuing money for the project via sources such as traditional Strategic Transportation Investments (STI) funds, safety funding or mobility and modernization program funding.

