Hundreds of guests anticipated for 13th annual Flytrap Frolic

Flytrap Frolic
Flytrap Frolic(Coastal Land Trust)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of visitors are expected to attend the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust’s 13th annual Flytrap Frolic on Saturday, June 3.

The free event will be hosted at the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where visitors will be shown native carnivorous plants that live in the region, why they grow here and how they trap their prey.

Carnivorous plant-themed activities, arts and crafts and face painting will be offered, and guides will answer questions at the event. There will also be ethically sourced flytraps for sale to benefit the trust while supplies last.

City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation’s Halyburton Park, Sarracenia Conservancy, Carolina Beach State Park and The Nature Conservancy will also have education table at the event as well.

To learn more about the organization or the frolic, visit the trusts’ website here. The garden is located at the Piney Ridge Nature Preserve, 3800 Canterbury Rd.

