First Alert Forecast: rain chances on the horizon but lots of dry time

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 15, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this Monday! A surface front draped across or near the Cape Fear Region argues for rain chances this week, but the pattern in the higher levels of the atmosphere will often act to suppress these chances. So, your First Alert Forecast keeps the percentages below 100, including 10% for Tuesday, 40% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, and 20% for Friday. Hopefully, if your backyard is thirsty, one of these chances will convert for you!

Expect seasonably warm daily temperatures - peaking mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s - through the week.

Peek to the weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

