First Alert Forecast: amid modest rain chances, lots of dry times and places

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A surface front draped across or near the Cape Fear Region argues for rain chances this week, but the pattern in the higher levels of the atmosphere will often act to suppress these chances. So, your First Alert Forecast keeps the percentages below 100, including 10% for Monday, 10% for Tuesday, 40% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, and 20% for Friday. Hopefully, if your backyard is thirsty, one of these chances will convert for you!

Expect seasonably warm daily temperatures - peaking mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s - through the week.

Peek to the weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

