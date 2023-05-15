Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life

A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year. (Source: WRAL, MEREDITH STIEHL, PHOTOS, CNN, Meredith Stiehl/photos)
By Destinee Patterson, WRAL
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) – A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year.

Meredith Stiehl suffered from non-alcoholic sorosis of the liver for more than eight years.

Doctors told her things were getting serious and she may have a limited time to live and to find a donor.

Eventually, she was offered the option to do a living donor transplant, the first of its kind at University of North Carolina hospitals in 20 years.

Her daughter, Kenan Stiehl, took matters into her own hands and used a kit from Amazon to verify she was a match for her mother.

“I did it for all the future moments – like my wedding and having kids,” Kenan Stiehl explained, adding she also said she did it for little things like shopping trips.

While they can’t get time back from her mother’s sickness, they’re focused on her new quality of life and a stronger bond moving forward.

Both women said they are recovering well from the transplant procedure.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Southport battled a house fire that began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday,...
Southport house fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, unsettled at times
Governor Cooper vetoes SB-20 regarding new abortion restrictions
Gov. Cooper vetoes abortion access bill
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Columbus County Sheriff's memorial
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Latest News

FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools to host information sessions on proposed three-tiered bus routing system
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation