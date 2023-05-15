Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun for an 8,200 square-foot Anthropologie location at Mayfaire Town Center, according to a release from CBL Properties.

According to the announcement from the group that owns and manages Mayfaire, the new store will be located on Main Street across from Atlanta Bread.

“Anthropologie is one of the most sought-after retail brands and we are thrilled that they have chosen to expand in the Wilmington market with a new location at Mayfaire,” said Kurt Bohlmann, general manager of Mayfaire. “We are constantly working to upgrade our tenant mix in order to offer Wilmington area residents and visitors the best selection of retailers, dining, and entertainment.”

The new store is expected to open near the end of the year.

