Apartment building destroyed in major Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters battled a major fire in Greenville this morning that destroyed one apartment building.

Firefighters were called to Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of one building and it appears the blaze began on the third floor. WITN’s Justin Lundy says at least five tenants have lost their pets and all their belongings.

The complex is across the street from the ECU School of Dentistry and many students live there.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says all tenants got out safely and there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross is at the fire and will be assisting those who are displaced, while ECU Student Affairs also has staff on site to help students impacted by the fire.

Two hours after the fire and crews were still pouring water on the building.

Treybooke Apartments erupted into flames Monday morning. (WITN News)

Multiple fire departments are on the scene and smoke from the fire can be seen across town.

Smoke from the flames escaping the apartment complex roof was visible from miles away. (WITN News)

This was from WITN's tower cam on Arlington Boulevard. (WITN)

