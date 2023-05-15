Senior Connect
49 Winchester and Myron Elkins to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

49 Winchester is set to play a concert with Myron Elkins on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Greenfield...
49 Winchester is set to play a concert with Myron Elkins on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(49 Winchester, Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 49 Winchester is set to play a concert with Myron Elkins at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday. You can access the Live Nation presale with the code “ICONIC” on Thursday.

Country group 49 Winchester comes from Castlewood, VA, and released their most recent album Fortune Favors the Bold in 2022.

