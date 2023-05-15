49 Winchester and Myron Elkins to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 49 Winchester is set to play a concert with Myron Elkins at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday. You can access the Live Nation presale with the code “ICONIC” on Thursday.

Country group 49 Winchester comes from Castlewood, VA, and released their most recent album Fortune Favors the Bold in 2022.

