Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: unsettled at times through early this week

By Claire Fry
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Mother’s Day Sunday! After a mostly sunny and dry Saturday, a more unsettled pattern will move into the area as we move into Mother’s Day and the new work week. Highs should hover near seasonable levels, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows mainly in the 60s with pockets of 50s inland mixing in. Most days will be variably cloudy with a risk of occasional showers or thunderstorms.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Southport have been battling a house fire since 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
House fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review
Reserve at Forest Hills
Police release new info on stabbing near Darlington Avenue; no arrests so far
NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
Wilmington woman shares results from NC State GenX Exposure Study

Latest News

Unsettled weather returns for the new week
First Alert Forecast: rising rain chances as we head into Mother’s Day and the new week
Unsettled weather returns for the new week
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening May 13, 2023
Overall a great Mother's Day weekend ahead weatherwise.
First Alert Forecast: temps to grow for Mother’s Day weekend, plus an interesting side note from National Hurricane Center
Overall a great Mother's Day weekend ahead weatherwise.
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 12, 2023