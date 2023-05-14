First Alert Forecast: unsettled at times through early this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Mother’s Day Sunday! After a mostly sunny and dry Saturday, a more unsettled pattern will move into the area as we move into Mother’s Day and the new work week. Highs should hover near seasonable levels, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows mainly in the 60s with pockets of 50s inland mixing in. Most days will be variably cloudy with a risk of occasional showers or thunderstorms.

After a gorgeous Saturday in southeast NC, look for a more unsettled pattern heading into Mother's Day and the new workweek.

