House fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters in Southport have been battling a house fire since 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

On arrival, the Southport Fire Department says firefighters could see heavy smoke and fire coming from the home on Coastal Drive. Other agencies that assisted with the call include Oak Island, Boiling Spring Lakes and St. James.

The homeowners escaped without injury.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, it’s estimated that the fire caused about $300,000 worth of damages. Crews are still on the scene performing loss control.

