Gov. Cooper vetoes abortion access bill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed SB-20 that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy as well as add numerous other restrictions to women seeking abortions and the clinics seeking to provide them.

The veto came Saturday during a public rally in Raleigh.

The veto follows a week of Governor Cooper meeting with doctors and clinic operators and trying to gather opposition to the bill.

The General Assembly could vote on an override of the veto next week.

If one Republican in either chamber votes against a veto override, the bill will not become law.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.