Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gov. Cooper vetoes abortion access bill

Governor Cooper vetoes SB-20 regarding new abortion restrictions
Governor Cooper vetoes SB-20 regarding new abortion restrictions(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed SB-20 that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy as well as add numerous other restrictions to women seeking abortions and the clinics seeking to provide them.

The veto came Saturday during a public rally in Raleigh.

The veto follows a week of Governor Cooper meeting with doctors and clinic operators and trying to gather opposition to the bill.

The General Assembly could vote on an override of the veto next week.

If one Republican in either chamber votes against a veto override, the bill will not become law.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department battling house fire at Auditorium Circle
Authorities extinguish house fire at Auditorium Circle in Wrightsville Beach
NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
Wilmington woman shares results from NC State GenX Exposure Study
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review
Reserve at Forest Hills
Police release new info on stabbing near Darlington Avenue; no arrests so far
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

Firefighters in Southport have been battling a house fire since 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
House fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
Columbus County Sheriff's memorial
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day
Burton Road house fire
Firefighters puts out house fire at Burton Road
The interior of the Wilmington Convention Center during the Cape Fear Community College Heart...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern N.C. holds gala to celebrate unification