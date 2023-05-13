Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temps rise, plus a note from the National Hurricane Center

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 12, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features an, overall, nice Mother’s Day weekend. Expect fair, dry skies as a rule. Consider irrigating plants. Chances for a passing shower or storm are 10% for Saturday, 30% for Saturday night, and 30% for Mother’s Day itself. Expect temperatures to begin each day in the 60s, generally, and then crest within a few degrees of 80 Friday and mainly the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Be good to mom and enjoy!

In a Thursday report, the National Hurricane Center has determined that a subtropical storm formed in the middle of the Atlantic back in January. They did not call it such at the time; they’re classifying it retroactively. Though this system will count toward the final storm count on the year, it won’t incur on the alphabetical names list already scheduled for use here in 2023. So, the next storm the National Hurricane Center classifies will get the A name: Arlene.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department battling house fire at Auditorium Circle
Authorities extinguish house fire at Auditorium Circle in Wrightsville Beach
NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
Wilmington woman shares results from NC State GenX Exposure Study
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Reserve at Forest Hills
Police release new info on stabbing near Darlington Avenue; no arrests so far

Latest News

Overall a great Mother's Day weekend ahead weatherwise.
First Alert Forecast: temps to grow for Mother’s Day weekend, plus an interesting side note from National Hurricane Center
Overall a great Mother's Day weekend ahead weatherwise.
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 12, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 12, 2023
First Alert Forecast: warmth grows... plus an interesting side note from National Hurricane Center
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 12, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 12, 2023