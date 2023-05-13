Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Loved ones of fallen Columbus County law enforcement officers came together in a memorial ceremony on Friday in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The sheriff’s office held the memorial for residents to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifices.

Sheriff Bill Rogers told WECT that it is important to remember these brave individuals.

“The families don’t know when their kid is coming home. I know they’re worried. Their wives worry or the husband is worried when their spouse is leaving, so it’s just a very great day to be able to remember everybody and get the families together to talk about it,” Rogers said.

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday for fallen peace officers.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department battling house fire at Auditorium Circle
Authorities extinguish house fire at Auditorium Circle in Wrightsville Beach
NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
Wilmington woman shares results from NC State GenX Exposure Study
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Reserve at Forest Hills
Police release new info on stabbing near Darlington Avenue; no arrests so far

Latest News

Burton Road house fire
Firefighters puts out house fire at Burton Road
The interior of the Wilmington Convention Center during the Cape Fear Community College Heart...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern N.C. holds gala to celebrate unification
UNCW 2023 Commencement Ceremony
UNCW graduates reflect on learning and growing through pandemic, other challenges
Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review