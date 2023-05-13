Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Loved ones of fallen Columbus County law enforcement officers came together in a memorial ceremony on Friday in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The sheriff’s office held the memorial for residents to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifices.

Sheriff Bill Rogers told WECT that it is important to remember these brave individuals.

“The families don’t know when their kid is coming home. I know they’re worried. Their wives worry or the husband is worried when their spouse is leaving, so it’s just a very great day to be able to remember everybody and get the families together to talk about it,” Rogers said.

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday for fallen peace officers.

