Firefighters puts out house fire at Burton Road

Burton Road house fire
Burton Road house fire(Bolivia Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Boiling Spring Lakes at Burton Road on Friday, May 12.

Upon arrival, first responders found heavy smoke and that the residence had caught on fire inside the home.

According to the Bolivia Fire Department, the fire was contained in less than six minutes.

Helemt cam footage of the fire can be found below:

Burton Road house fire
Burton Road house fire(Bolivia Fire Department)
Burton Road house fire
Burton Road house fire(Bolivia Fire Department)

