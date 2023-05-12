Youth athletes compete in NHC Special Olympics at Hoggard High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundred of youth athletes competed in the New Hanover County Special Olympics at Hoggard High School on Friday, May 12.

More than 400 athletes and 200 volunteers participated in the games.

Competitors engaged in a 400-meter dash and a 4x100 relay.

Law enforcement officers also participated in the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Thursday, May 11, in Wrightsville Beach Park.

