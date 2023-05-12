Wrightsville Beach Fire Department battling house fire at Auditorium Circle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach Fire Department is currently combatting a structure fire at 9 Auditorium Circle.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
WECT has reached out for more information.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
