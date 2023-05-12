Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach Fire Department battling house fire at Auditorium Circle

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department battling house fire at Auditorium Cir(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach Fire Department is currently combatting a structure fire at 9 Auditorium Circle.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has reached out for more information.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Wrightsville Beach fire
Wrightsville Beach fire(WECT)
Wrightsville Beach Fire
Wrightsville Beach Fire(WECT)

