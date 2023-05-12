Wilmington woman shares results from NC State GenX Exposure Study

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Researchers from NC State University were in Wilmington back in 2021 collecting blood samples from residents to study the levels of forever chemicals in humans and the impacts the chemicals have on our overall health.

“It’s a mess here. We’re in danger here,” Debby French, a participant in the study, said.

French recently got her results back from the GenX Exposure Study that she was a part of. She says the results were alarming, but also not surprising.

Researchers took blood samples from a thousand people across the state—looking at the levels of forever chemicals—including PFAS—in their bodies.

“I have high cholesterol, high blood pressure. I don’t know I mean; I don’t know if this is related to the water,” French said.

French says she’s been diagnosed with several other health issues too—leaving her with more questions than answers—that’s why she’s going to continue participating in this study so that researchers can hopefully find some answers.

“All of these chemicals are measured in all the people in the United States, except that the levels for people in the cape fear river basin are much higher,” Dr. Jane Hoppin, principal researcher for this study, said. “So, this summer and fall, we’re going to recontact, all those 1000 people who enrolled, and we’re going to bring them in again to collect another blood sample. So, we’ll measure PFAS again, we’ll also measure some of the clinical outcomes like thyroid, hormones, lipids, comprehensive metabolic panel.”

Dr. Hoppin said they’re aiming to collect 20 years of data.

For now—her research team, which consists of scientists and medical experts, suggest getting regular tests done with your doctor to keep an eye on your overall health.

“Make sure that people are getting regular mammography and getting their cholesterol checked. Being screened for testicular cancer, and all of these things like, we should be able to help inform people as we go, we’re not just going to wait and follow and see what happens. But as we learn more, so people can get the health care, they should get to help prevent or mitigate the impacts of the exposure.”

French says she’s doing all of those things until she gets more answers from both her doctors and the results of this study.

“These forever chemicals . . . so many of us have them, and they don’t go away,” French said.

In the meantime, Cape Fear Riverwatch is working to hold Chemours accountable for the water contamination, and advocating for those impacted in our community.

“There’s a lot that’s being done that hasn’t been done before. We absolutely need a health study here. We need an epidemiological study of this entire region. And that’s what we were asking for,” Dana Sargent, executive director of Cape Fear River Watch, said.

Sargant added that Cape Fear River Watch is a partner on the grant that is funding NC State to continue their research. This money is also allowing the organization to sample wells in Southeastern North Carolina to further study groundwater and stormwater contamination.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.