Wilmington police searching for missing man

Phillip Lamar Walling
Phillip Lamar Walling(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, May 11 that it is looking for 67-year-old Phillip Lamar Walling.

According to the release, Walling was last seen on Monday, May 8, leaving Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

He suffers from health issues, according to authorities. Walling is 5′9″ tall, weighs 240 lbs. and has gray hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown at this time what he wearing the last time he was seen.

Walling may be in Brunswick County and may be driving a Cadillac with the N.C. license plate PKM-1910.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609. If you see Walling, you are asked to dial 911.

