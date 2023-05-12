Senior Connect
Senior Resource Center to host vendor fair on May 17

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center will host over 40 vendors at a free health and resource fair on Wednesday, May 17.

“The fair will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Senior Resource Center (2222 S. College Rd). Attendees will be able to collect health-related information from a variety of sources within New Hanover County, as well as other local and state organizations. There will be free health screenings, presentations, cooking and exercise demos, and chances to win raffle prizes,” states a release from NHC.

The event is in celebration of Older Americans Month.

“Healthy aging is a process that allows you to be engaged in your community, remain active, and continue to explore diverse experiences and services,” said NHC Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “The Senior Resource Center is proud to offer our residents activities year-round that support healthy lifestyles for older adults.”

You can learn more on the center’s website or by calling 910-798-6400.

