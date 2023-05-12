Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Oakley from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

He is a very sweet dog who gets along very well with other dogs and cats.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oakley, an approximately 1-2 year-old Cattle mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Described by those looking after him as a very sweet dog, he is great with cats and other dogs. Oakley likes to be active but is not described as a high energy dog. He is looking for a loving family with a fenced-in back yard, and although a bit nervous in new surroundings, Oakley acclimates to new settings very quickly.

Oakley would do best in an active family that can play with him and go on walks. Additionally, he can be an only dog, but would love to have another dog, preferably a female, to play with.

He also would do best in a home with no small children, for although he is not aggressive, he enjoys herding from time to time.

Oakley is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations, heartworm negative and is receiving heartworm prevention medication.

For those interested in meeting Oakley, FBAR will be at Waterman’s Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The brewery is located at 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington.

Those interested in adopting him can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

