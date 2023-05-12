Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education met on Tuesday, May 9 and agreed to ban eight of the 40 books that were under review as part of their consent agenda.

The board previously voted for Pender County School media centers to review the 40 books at its Feb. 14 meeting.

The following eight books were banned:

Book Title Author School Decision Reason A Brave New World Aldous Huxley Burgaw Middle School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School) Sold Patricia McCormick Burgaw Middle School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School) The Absolute True Diary of a Part Time Indian Sherman Alexie Burgaw Middle School, Topsail Middle School Remove from Collection Lack of Circulation - Not checked out in 5 years; Unsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School) Empire of Storms Sarah J. Mass Cape Fear Middle School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School) A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Mass Pender High School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Content Go Ask Alice Beatrice Sparks Topsail Middle School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Age (Recommended for High School) The Art of Racing in the Rain Garth Stein Topsail Middle School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Age (Recommended for High School) Thirteen Reasons Why Jay Asher West Pender Middle School Remove from Collection Unsuitable to Population - Age (Recommended for High School)

