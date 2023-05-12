Senior Connect
Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review

Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education met on Tuesday, May 9 and agreed to ban eight of the 40 books that were under review as part of their consent agenda.

The board previously voted for Pender County School media centers to review the 40 books at its Feb. 14 meeting.

The following eight books were banned:

Book TitleAuthorSchoolDecisionReason
A Brave New WorldAldous HuxleyBurgaw Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School)
SoldPatricia McCormickBurgaw Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School)
The Absolute True Diary of a Part Time IndianSherman AlexieBurgaw Middle School, Topsail Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionLack of Circulation - Not checked out in 5 years; Unsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School)
Empire of StormsSarah J. MassCape Fear Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Age and Content (Recommended for High School)
A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MassPender High SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Content
Go Ask AliceBeatrice SparksTopsail Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Age (Recommended for High School)
The Art of Racing in the RainGarth SteinTopsail Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Age (Recommended for High School)
Thirteen Reasons WhyJay AsherWest Pender Middle SchoolRemove from CollectionUnsuitable to Population - Age (Recommended for High School)

