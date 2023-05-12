Senior Connect
Oak Island to host inaugural ‘First Responder Fishing Derby’ for youth

Oak Island water tower
Oak Island water tower(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island Recreation Department has announced that the inaugural First Responder Fishing Derby will take place on Thursday, June 22.

According to the event announcement, the free event for youth will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Island Pier, located at 705 Ocean Drive.

“The Recreation Department is proud to partner with the Oak Island Police Department & Oak Island Fire Department to host the FIRST RESPONDER FISHING DERBY in appreciation of the first responder community and their families,” states the recreation department in the announcement. “This event connects kids 15 & UNDER with Police Officers, Deputies, and Firefighters for a day of fishing fun, food, and prizes!”

Those who wish to participate are asked to register in advance on the Oak Island website. All available slots are filled at this time, but a waitlist is available for those who would like to add their name to it.

“Snacks, drinks and bait are provided … just bring your own fishing rod!” the announcement continues.

For every fish caught during the event, participants will earn one raffle ticket for a chance to win additional prizes.

