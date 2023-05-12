Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say

Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.(Thomas Demarczyk via Canva | File image)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a newborn baby.

Lakeland police say the body of a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster this week.

Officers were called regarding an infant’s body being discovered inside a dumpster behind a fitness center on Florida Avenue South.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said a man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

According to Taylor, the baby was inside a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also a placenta inside the bag.

Police said the baby is believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

The infant’s cause of death is currently pending, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
Football games at Whiteville High School won’t be the same without the Bellamy brothers there...
Coach, teammates mourn former Whiteville High School football players

Latest News

Major changes to U.S. immigration policy are taking effect in just a few hours, as Title 42...
Title 42 ends tonight, what happens next at the border?
Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was...
Fifth generation dairy farmer suffers multiple injuries after bull attack
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
ACM Awards open with Keith Urban, Garth and Dolly and early win for Cole Swindell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages