Hundreds gather for Disabled Sportsman’s Fishing Tournament in Kure Beach

Anglers participate in the Disabled Sportsman's Fishing Tournament on May 12, 2023 in Kure Beach
Anglers participate in the Disabled Sportsman's Fishing Tournament on May 12, 2023 in Kure Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, the 23rd annual Disabled Sportsman’s Fishing Tournament took place in Kure Beach.

Hundreds of anglers from all over the state took part in the tournament, made possible by the Got-Em-On Live Bait Club.

The organizers say they love getting to bring people together.

“It creates a lot of smiles, it’s just a day of everybody relaxing and enjoying themselves. I started volunteering 17 years ago and my wife and I decided to help it stay continuous about 10 years ago. And with all these wonderful, volunteers we make it happen,” said Marc Leblanc, co-chair for the tournament.

Anglers participate in the Disabled Sportsman's Fishing Tournament on May 12, 2023
Anglers participate in the Disabled Sportsman's Fishing Tournament on May 12, 2023(WECT)

