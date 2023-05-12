Hundreds gather for Disabled Sportsman’s Fishing Tournament in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, the 23rd annual Disabled Sportsman’s Fishing Tournament took place in Kure Beach.

Hundreds of anglers from all over the state took part in the tournament, made possible by the Got-Em-On Live Bait Club.

The organizers say they love getting to bring people together.

“It creates a lot of smiles, it’s just a day of everybody relaxing and enjoying themselves. I started volunteering 17 years ago and my wife and I decided to help it stay continuous about 10 years ago. And with all these wonderful, volunteers we make it happen,” said Marc Leblanc, co-chair for the tournament.

Anglers participate in the Disabled Sportsman's Fishing Tournament on May 12, 2023 (WECT)

