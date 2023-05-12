Freedom Sailing to host ‘2023 Annual Wiffle Ball Golf and BBQ’ Saturday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Freedom Sailing has announced that their 2023 Annual Wiffle Ball Golf and BBQ will take place on Saturday, May 13.

According to the event website, the event will run from 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 196 E Strawberry Lane in Rocky Point.

“This is an entertainment charity event and NO GOLF SKILLS REQUIRED since we are playing with wiffleballs,” states the website for the event. “Everyone is welcome to participate. Bring your friends and family. Kids 14 and under can play wiffle ball golf for fun without a ticket.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here. Options include tickets for those who would like to participate in the 18-hole-tournament and for those who do not plan on playing but would like a BBQ plate.

Check-in for the tournament will begin at 11:15 a.m., with participants teeing off at 12:15 p.m. BBQ dinner plates will be distributed at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The event will support the mission of Freedom Sailing, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit that seeks to help and support military veterans and first responders.

“To help military veterans and first responders in the healing process of physical, mental, and emotional trauma by building camaraderie, teamwork, and unity through sailing,” states the Freedom Sailing website. “Freedom Sailing also helps build a supportive, safe and understanding community that is willing to help each other during the process of adjusting to life changes and hardships.”

For more information about the event and nonprofit, including how you can get involved or sponsor the tournament, please visit the Freedom Sailing website.

