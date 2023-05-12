Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temps to grow for Mother’s Day weekend, plus an interesting side note from National Hurricane Center

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 12, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features an, overall, nice Mother’s Day weekend. Expect fair, dry skies as a rule. Consider irrigating plants. Chances for a passing shower or storm are near 0% through Friday night, 10% for Saturday, 30% for Saturday night, and 20% for Mother’s Day itself. Expect temperatures to begin each day in the 60s, generally, and then crest within a few degrees of 80 Friday and mainly the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Be good to mom and enjoy!

In a Thursday report, the National Hurricane Center has determined that a subtropical storm formed in the middle of the Atlantic back in January. They did not call it such at the time; they’re classifying it retroactively. Though this system will count toward the final storm count on the year, it won’t incur on the alphabetical names list already scheduled for use here in 2023. So, the next storm the National Hurricane Center classifies will get the A name: Arlene.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

